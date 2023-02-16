Justin Timberlake Halftime Show ‘Selfie Kid’ Arrested After Allegedly Fighting in Restaurant

Ryan McKenna, who famously snapped a pic with Justin Timberlake during the latter's Super Bowl Halftime Show, was arrested the night before this year's Big Game.

According to TMZ, McKenna was arrested at a California Pizza Kitchen restaurant Saturday (Feb. 11) after police officers were called to respond to a fight.

When they arrived, a 15-year-old boy told officers that McKenna, 18, got into an argument with him and his girlfriend. McKenna allegedly yelled obscenities and aggressively pushed a table during the scuffle.

While speaking to the cops, McKenna began arguing with the boy once more. According to a police report, McKenna became physically aggressive with an officer who tried to calm him down and stop him from confronting the 15-year-old.

See his mugshot, below:

Officers claim McKenna resisted when they tried to place him in handcuffs to detain him. McKenna reportedly continued to resist even after the authorities took him to the ground to cuff him.

McKenna was booked at the Naples Jail Center in Collier County, Fla., where he was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer, as well as two misdemeanors: resisting arrest and obstruction of an officer.

An earlier TMZ report claimed that McKenna was "drunk" at the time of the arrest. McKenna's mother, however, denied the claim, telling the tabloid that McKenna was not drunk and that he "was just horsing around with his friends."

As of publishing, McKenna has not publicly commented on his arrest. A court date is scheduled for March 6.

McKenna rose to fame at the age of 13 when he scored a viral selfie with Timberlake at the Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show in 2018. He was subsequently dubbed "Selfie Kid" and appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The famous selfie has over 137,000 likes on Instagram.

Timberlake headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., on Feb 4, 2018.

The performance marked Timberlake's first Halftime Show since he performed with Janet Jackson in 2004.