Justin Timberlake and Timbaland’s New Album Is ‘FutureSex/LoveSounds’ 2.0

Justin Timberlake is reportedly finished with his new album, and he and longtime collaborator Timbaland appear to be bringing sexy back. Again.

Speaking to Variety about Timberlake's upcoming fifth studio album, Timbaland revealed the record is "done and it's coming."

"Everything sounds great," the producer shared, adding that it's now on Timberlake to decide "when he envisions it to come out."

As for the sound of the project, it appears the yet-to-be-titled album will throw things back to Timberlake's highly successful FutureSex/LoveSounds, with Timbaland teasing that it sounds like "fun Justin."



"Nothing too heavy, just giving you what you expect from us. Music is a young sport — of course, we’ve both seen a lot of life, but you have to bring out the 13 year old kid again, you know? We had songs that maybe were too complicated, so we said we want it to feel like FutureSex part two, so we did songs that will fit that," Timbaland shared.

This isn't the first time Timbaland has teased him and J.T. revisiting the sexy, futuristic sound of FutureSex/LoveSounds.

In 2021, Timbaland shared a video on his Instagram that seemingly hinted at new music from him and Timberlake. "Soon to come," he captioned the clip.

Backed by hit singles "SexyBack," "My Love," "What Goes Around...Comes Around" and "LoveStoned," FutureSex/LoveSounds was a runaway hit for Timberlake upon its release in 2006, and further established him as a solo pop superstar following his days with NSYNC.

The critically acclaimed electro-R&B album has since been certified 4x Platinum in the U.S.

Timberlake's most recent album, Man of the Woods, was released in 2018.