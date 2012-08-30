Kanye West + 2 Chainz Seek Booty in ‘Birthday Song’ Video

2 Chainz and Kanye West have a very specific request in their new video 'Birthday Song,' which comes off like a modern version of Wreckx-n-Effect's 'Rumpshaker,' but with slightly less booty and more of a bizarre, artsy feel.

The song's hook is 2 Chainz insisting, "All I want for my birthday is a big booty h--," and the video builds on that theme. The stars of the five-minute clip are the girls endowed with generous backsides who wear tiny bikinis at 2 Chainz' birthday celebration.

The video is full of wtf? moments, starting with Kanye riding a bicycle with a giant cardboard birthday cake on the back. Kids make obscene gestures, a little person pops bottles, a clown gets attacked by an angry mob, and a girl covered in cake lies on a table while guests eat pieces of her, in a possible nod to Tom Petty's classic 'Don't Come Around Here No More' video.