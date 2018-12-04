Kanye Apologizes After Called Out for Phone Faux Pas at ‘Cher Show’ Broadway Opening

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West enjoyed a New York City date night Monday (December 3). The couple attended the opening night of The Cher Show, a new Broadway musical based on Cher's incredible life and career.

Allegedly, Kanye was on his phone throughout the show, a big no-no at Broadway shows. One of the show's stars, Jarrod Spector, took to Twitter to both thank Kanye for coming and call him out for his faux pas.

Broadway theaters are usually older, smaller theaters, so any unexpected light or sound from the audience, especially in the orchestra/floor seats, can be distracting to the performers.

"Hey @kanyewest so cool that you're here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you'll see we're doing a show up here," the actor, who plays Cher's ex husband and former showbiz partner Sonny Bono, tweeted.

He probably didn't expect an actual response from the music star, but he got one. Nearly three hours later, Kanye replied on Twitter, but it wasn't the response we'd expect from Mr. West.

Kanye apologized, asking the cast to "please pardon my lack of etiquette," during the show. "The dynamics of Cher and Sonny's relationship made Kim and I grab each other's hand and sing 'I got you babe'," Kanye wrote in his tweet. "We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece," he continued.

According to TMZ, a source close to Kanye says he loved the show and was so inspired he was taking notes on his phone during the performance. Apparently he and Kim were so into it, they decided to stay for the whole show, despite initially planning to leave during intermission to catch a flight.

The Broadway actor has yet to tweet again since calling out Kanye, but as a fellow creative and performer, maybe he can understand and appreciate Kanye's explanation.

Cher herself was also in the audience for opening night of The Cher Show. No word on what Cher thinks of Kanye's cell phone use, but she surely seems pleased with the production. At 4:40AM she replied to a fan on Twitter saying, "Every one in the cast of "Cher Show" = As god as it gets."