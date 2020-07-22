Kanye West Says He’s Been ‘Trying to Get Divorced’ From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West revealed that he has been “trying to get a divorce” from wife Kim Kardashian-West.

The 43-year-old rapper shared a series of since-deleted tweets on Tuesday (July 21) in which he claimed he has attempted to divorce his wife.

"Kriss [sic] and Kim put out a statement without my approval... that's not what a wife should do ... white supremacy," he began.

"They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me," he continued. "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Warldolf [sic] for 'prison reform.'"

"Meek is my man and was respectful ... That's my dog ... Kim was out of line ... I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ ... But y'all ain't listen to MJ and now y'all believe them?" he ranted, appearing to insinuate that Kardashian inappropriately met with the other rapper or may have had an affair with Mill under the pretense of meeting to discuss prison reform.

West's string of comments followed a Twitter thread from the day before in which he claimed that his wife was trying to lock him up like in the movie Get Out.

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like [in] the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter's life yesterday," West wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

His words were in reference to his public comments about wanting to terminate North's pregnancy in 2012.

