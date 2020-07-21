Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Wanted a Doctor to ‘Lock Him Up’ Like in the Film ‘Get Out’

Kanye West claimed in a since-deleted Twitter rant that Kim Kardashian tried to have him "locked up" following his recent remarks about their daughter, North.

In a series of concerning tweets posted Monday evening (July 20), the rapper called out everyone from Drake to actor Shia LaBeouf, as well as his wife and mother-in-law, just one day after holding his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.

After the rally, sources told Entertainment Tonight that West's family was concerned about his mental health. "Kanye isn’t in a good place and isn’t listening to anyone trying to talk him into getting help," the insider told the outlet. "Kim is upset with Kanye for his rants yesterday, especially talking about the possibility of having an abortion and not giving birth to North. She knows this is something North will see when she gets older and that’s heartbreaking."

During his tweeting-spree, West said Kardashian and Kris Jenner attempted to get him committed to a hospital and compared his life to the movie Get Out.

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter's life yesterday," West wrote on Twitter, referring to his comments about wanting to terminate Kim's pregnancy with North in 2012.

Kanye West, Twitter

"Kriss [sic] don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children ... Ya’ll tried to lock me up," West wrote in another tweet, seemingly calling out to his mother-in-law and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Kanye West, Twitter

"Everybody knows the movie get [Get] Out is about me," he added.

Kanye West, Twitter

In other tweets, West also brought up Kardashian's infamous sex tape and her 2007 Playboy shoot, declaring that his children would never pose for the magazine.

"I put my life on my God that North's mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God ... I’m at the ranch ... come and get me," he wrote.

Kanye West, Twitter

"West children will never do playboy," he added alongside a photo of his four kids.

Kanye West, Twitter

West deleted all his tweets shortly afterward and then proceeded to promote his forthcoming album, Donda, which drops this Friday, July 24. As for Kardashian, she has yet to speak out about her husband's latest tweeting-spree.