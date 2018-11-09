Kanye West, Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine Video Set Target of Reported Shooting

A California house where Kanye West and Nicki Minaj were supposed to be filming a music video together with rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was allegedly the target of a drive-by shooting late last night.

TMZ reports that West and 6ix9ine were reportedly in the $80 million Beverly Hills estate at the time of the attempted shooting, on set filming a new video for a track off 6ix9ine's new album which features West and Minaj, when eight shots ran out at around 10:25 PM (PST). No one was reported hit, though it appears "at least one bullet went through a bedroom window."

The outlet writes that Minaj was not yet on set during the time of the incident.

West left immediately after the shooting and production was halted.

TMZ writes that detectives are now reviewing surveillance video from the scene.

In October, 6ix9ine's bodyguard was reportedly shot while the rapper was out eating dinner in New York.

The attack took place after 6ix9ine appeared in court for violating the terms of his plea agreement related to a 2015 sex crime involving a child. The rapper was not ordered to register as a sex offender during his sentencing.