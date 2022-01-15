Kanye West just dropped a new song that takes aim at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend.

On Saturday (Jan. 15), the Yeezy founder surprised fans with a new release from him and rapper The Game. The track, titled "EAZY," takes a dig at Pete Davidson.

“God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” West raps. The line references Ye's near-deadly car crash back in 2002 when he fell asleep at the wheel and had to have his jaw wired shut.

"EAZY" also goes into his and Kardashian's divorce, as well as the reality star's family: "We havin' the best divorce ever / If we go to court, we'll go to court together / Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we'll go to Kourt's together / I watched four kids for like five hours today..."

The Game & Kanye West's "EAZY" Lyrics Video

Ye also seemingly calls out the Kardashian family with the lyric: "The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit."

West also addresses the house he purchased next to his former house with Kardashian. His rap suggests that he bought the house for their kids and not to be close to Kardashian:

"Noncustodial dad, I bought the house next door / What you think the point of really bein' rich for? / When you give 'em everything, they only want more / Boujee and unruly, y'all need to do some chores / Rich-a-- kids, this ain't yo mama house / Climb on your brother's shoulders, get that Top Ramen out"

The track also gives a shout-out to Ye's new girlfriend, Julia Fox: "And my new b---- bad / I know Illuminati mad / This that New-minati b----"

Fox recently publicly spoke out about her relationship with West.

She revealed to Interview magazine that she and West met on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31, 2021) and that the rapper instantly swept her off her feet. He ended up surprising her with a hotel room filled with designer clothes.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection," Fox said. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night.”

The couple has since been spotted out on numerous date nights together.