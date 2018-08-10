Kanye West on How He’s Changed Since Having Daughters: ‘I Still Look at Pornhub’

Kanye West stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night (August 9), where the rapper, true to form, was candid as ever.

But there were two particular standout moments during the interview where Kanye reached peak Kanye.

One took place when Kimmel asked West whether or not he feels his "attitude towards women has changed since having daughters," to which the rapper quipped, "Nah, I still look at Pornhub."

In case that wasn't enough TMI, West continued that "blacked"—which shows interracial partners having sex—was his favorite category. (He added that watching "black on white" porn mirrors his "own reality." Well okay then!)

In another interview segment, West opened up about his polarizing political views and how he can't be "bullied."

"You can’t bully me, liberals can’t bully me, the news can’t bully me because at that point if I’m afraid I’m no longer Ye. I actually quite enjoy when people are mad at me about certain things," he said.

But West was rendered momentarily speechless—or at least, deep in thought—when Kimmel challenged his support for Donald Trump, pointing to the president's heinous immigration and family separation policies as antithetical to West's core belief system about humanity and the treatment of marginalized communities.

"There are families being torn apart at the border of this country. There are literally families being torn apart as a result of what this president is doing...Whether we like his personality or not, his actions are what matter," Kimmel shared. "You so famously and so powerfully said, 'George Bush doesn’t care about black people.' What makes you think that Donald Trump does [care about black people] or any people at all?"

After being met with silence from his stumped guest, Kimmel called for a break.

Watch the awkward moment, below: