People Think Kanye West Predicted His Life With ‘Gold Digger’ After Having to Pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 a Month in Child Support

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce and custody settlement is finally complete and fans are comparing the $2.4 million a year Ye has to reportedly pay in child support to lyrics from his 2005 song "Gold Digger" featuring Jamie Foxx.

On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TMZ broke the news that the former couple had finally concluded their divorce, with a judge ordering Ye to pay his ex-wife Kim Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support for their four kids Saint, Psalm, Chicago and North. In the time since, social media has had a field day with tweets and memes about how the controversial rapper-producer manifested the outcome of his life in his own lyrics.

"Kanye wrote Gold Digger and ended up paying $200k a month in child support.. my grandma always said he careful what you speak over your life," one Twitter user commented on the situation.

"Sooo the kanye 'Gold digger' song was actually a prophecy......Maybe he is the chosen 1," someone else posted along with multiple crying laughing emojis.

Others were not convinced Ye's high child support bill makes Kim Kardashian a gold digger.

"I don't understand why Kanye West should not be paying child support just because she's rich?" someone else questioned. "And how does it make her a gold digger? Why should she have to take on the financial burden of raising kids alone just because she's rich???"

"Calling Kim a gold digger when she's richer then Kanye is so crazy to me," another person posted in Kim's defense.

In addition to child support, Ye must also pay half of the kids' educational expenses through college and half of their children's security expenses. They both have joint custody of the children. Kanye West reportedly did heed to his "Gold Digger" lyrics about prenuptial agreements. He does not have to pay Kim spousal support.

