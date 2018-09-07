Did Kanye West Sample Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape in a Song?

#CouplesGoals, or cautionary tale: Did Kanye West sample Kim Kardashian's infamous 2007 sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Ray J in one of his songs? Hollywood's biggest star answered the rumor as part of her new "#Facts" segment on her app Thursday (September 6).

To put it simply, Kim said: "Absolutely not," according to Entertainment Tonight, adding that her younger sister Kylie Jenner first alerted her to the out-of-left-field gossip.

"What's so crazy is Kylie called me [saying] 'Oh my god, is this, you know, you being sampled?'" she said. "And I was like, 'What?' I was like, 'Oh my god, no, he would, of course, ask me and tell me. No, no, no, absolutely not.'"

Kim also addressed the idea that her mother, Kris Jenner, and West have huge arguments because Kris can't control the rapper.

"No one is trying to control anybody, no one is fighting. All of this stuff is ridiculous. They always want this Kris Jenner-Kanye beef," she said.

And speaking of Kris, the world's most famous momager answered the enduring theory in July that Kim's sex tape — which leaked 11 years ago — was what propelled Hollywood's most public-facing family into fame.

"You know, I can't control what other people say and obviously that was a hard thing to go through," she told Fox News. "The thing I learned from that is that you can get through anything as a family."

"That was obviously a real hard time for any mom," she added. "It was devastating."