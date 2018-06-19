The Kardashians Have Reportedly ‘Forgiven’ Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal

Over the weekend, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and their daughter True went back to the reality star's hometown of Los Angeles after spending the last few months in Cleveland, OH, where the baby was born. They plan to spend the summer in Southern California.

Though Thompson has his own house in L.A., a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple plans on living together in Kardashian's home as they continue to work on their relationship after the NBA star cheated just months before becoming a father.

“[Tristan] has a home in L.A. too, but the plan is to live together as a family at Khloe’s home as they continue to work on their relationship,” the source says. “Everyone is back on board — friends, family and Khloe have all forgiven him and are giving him this second chance — and so far it’s been working for them.”

However, Thompson knows he's run out of chances, according to the source. The family "is all about forgiveness, and now it’s up to him to prove himself."

The source also notes that Kardashian credits the couple's relationship building on staying in Cleveland after giving birth rather than returning home to L.A. immediately.

“Her family was obviously very concerned when the scandal broke and they wanted her to come home, [but] she decided to stay and is so happy she did,” the source says. "She loved her time in Cleveland and believes it was essential to their relationship to be together as a family unit during that time. Those are important months as a parent and she is grateful they experienced that as a team.”