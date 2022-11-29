What’s Up With the Weird Ball Ad on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram?

What's going on with the ads on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram?

On Monday (Nov. 28), Khloe posted a video of herself and longtime bestie Malika Haqq playing Boxbollen, a spin on the game boxball. In Boxbollen, players punch a ball that is attached to their head by a string.

"Boxbollen is absolutely the best, it's so much fun, you don't wanna miss out," Khloe says in her ad, calling the game a "holiday must-have."

Watch below:

"Loveeeeeee this!!!!!!" Khloe's mom Kris Jenner commented, while Haqq commented, "Too damn fun!"

But Khloe's followers weren't as impressed. In fact, many were surprised by the seemingly random ad on Khloe's feed. Boxbollen has only 50,000 followers and many had never heard of the game before.

"I miss when you guys would actually only represent stuff you cared about. Lately it’s just been money grab after money grab," one fan commented.



"Immediately no," another wrote.

"Girl how much did they pay you to do this," someone else questioned.

"And she wonders why she has migraines lmao," another user joked, referencing Khloe's migraine medication ads for Nurtec.

"Stop with the ads and speak on BALENCIAGA!!! YOURE SUPPOSED TO BE THE SISTER OF SUBSTANCE!!!!!!" someone else wrote, referring to the designer fashion house's recent scandal surrounding their Spring 2023 campaign. Earlier this week, Khloe's sister Kim spoke out on social media about the controversial ad campaign, calling it "disturbing."

Khloe's Instagram has been home to an influx of ads and sponsorships recently, including ads for Lemme, an exercise equipment brand called Hydrow and her sister Kourtney's new line of melatonin supplements.

In early November, Kim was called out for her Beyond Meat ad, in which she allegedly pretended to cook plant-based chicken nuggets, according to Page Six.

"Why would they have Kim Kardashian doing that? Lol we all know she has a chef," one fan commented on Kim's post.