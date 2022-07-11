Khloe Kardashian Slammed for Resurfaced Photo of Her Posing With Black Women on Leashes

A resurfaced photo of Khloe Kardashian posing as a pimp and holding leashes attached to four Black women is stirring up outrage online.

According to the Daily Mail, the photo was taken at a Halloween party back in 2003. In it, a then-19-year-old Khloe can be seen wearing a powder blue suit and a white fedora. She's surrounded by four friends: sisters Meagan and La'Myia Good and sisters Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

In the image, the Good and Haqq sisters can be seen wearing white lingerie and matching blue collars attached to chain leashes, which Khloe holds in her hands.

See the photo below:

The photos have recirculated several times in the past. However, they most recently resurfaced on a Reddit thread dedicated to the Kardashians.

While Khloe does not appear to have addressed the controversial costume, Meagan issued a statement about it back in 2019.

"That one time on Halloween when you were young and dumb," the Think Like a Man actress wrote in a comment on Instagram. "And clearly didn't think 15 years ahead lol smh. Welp, mistakes were made."

Check out a screenshot of her statement below:

Khloe's rep did not return a request for comment from Newsweek.

Meanwhile, the photo has attracted a good deal of attention online.

"I was today years old when I first found out that Khloe Kardashian once dressed up as a pimp with four Black women wearing leashes," someone tweeted. "She then went on to land numerous multi-million dollar contracts and a hit TV show, so no, I do not believe cancel culture is a real thing."

Others on Twitter are calling Khloe racist and encouraging social media to cancel the star.

Check out more reactions, below:

Newsweek notes Khloe was accused of being racist after footage from Keeping Up With the Kardashians resurfaced and circulated online.

Some went as far as to call on Hulu to cancel the family's new show, The Kardashians.