Kate Gosselin’s Ex Jon Claims Reality TV Mom Dipped Into Her Kids’ Trust Funds

The family drama continues for Jon and Kate Gosselin, formerly of TLC's hit show Jon & Kate Plus 8.

The reality TV stars have tip-toed their way back into the spotlight after Jon recently claimed his ex-wife took $100,000 out of their kids' trust funds.

According to legal documents allegedly obtained by The Sun, Kate supposedly says she "borrowed" the money to cover "living expenses."

The Sun reports that in 2019, Kate allegedly admitted to making two separate withdrawals of $50,000 from her children's trust funds, claiming the funds were used "to survive" and "meet her and the children's expenses."

The tabloid reports that the same year, Kate purchased a lake house in North Carolina for $750,000.

"It's disgusting, and it's morally wrong," Jon told The Sun.

"Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork, and no payments have been made," he continued. "You can't just live off your kids' money."

The Sun also reports Kate claims her eight children owe her money after she paid for their tuition out of pocket so they could attend private school.

"I mean, I paid $387,000 for their private school tuition out of our income, not the trust over the years," Kate argues in the alleged court documents. "So, I mean, I'm not looking to collect that, but I borrowed $100,000 from the kids' trust. And it owes me $387,000 technically."

In 2019, the courts reportedly ordered Kate to repay the loans made against her and Jon's kids Hannah and Colin's trust funds.

But Jon claims Kate has not repaid the children's trust funds, despite reportedly being ordered by a judge to do so.

According to Jon, who currently has control of Hannah and Colin's trust accounts, Kate has made no attempts to repay the missing funds.

"She has been on TV telling the world she has saved her children's money when she's actually been stealing from them — she's a hypocrite. There's been no remorse from her at all. Now they're 18, she thinks she can get away scot-free," Jon told The Sun.

"Hannah and Collin are really mad. Hannah called Kate the other day about it, but Kate didn't seem to care. I don't know what the other children know about this money. I want them to know about this," Jon added.

He added that now it's up to Hannah and Collin, who are 18, to file a civil suit against their mother to get the money back.

Since the couple's split in 2009, Hannah and Colin had been living with their mom and siblings — twins Cara and Madelyn, 21, and fellow sextuplets Joel, Aaden, Alexis, and Leah, 18 — before ultimately moving in with Jon in 2018.

Meanwhile, according to Page Six, Kate claims Jon owes nearly $133,000 in unpaid child support.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Kate's lawyer Richard J. Puelo said Kate’s “integrity is impeccable” but that he couldn't "say the same for Jon Gosselin," alleging the DJ owes "$132,875 in child support, not counting interest, from the day it was entered."