11 Celebrities Who Give Off Major Karen Vibes

The label "Karen" gets thrown around quite frequently these days, doesn't it? But let's refresh what the slang term actually means.

According to Dictionary.com, Karen is a "pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people's behaviors." And if you take a quick look around social media, or even just your own town, it's likely you'll see that Karens are coming out of the woodwork more and more.

Every time you turn around, there's a new viral video showing a Karen calling the cops on Black kids at a BBQ or on a Black man bird-watching in Central Park. Or losing their cool after being asked to wear a mask in a store in the middle of a global pandemic. Or leading the charge in the current anti-vaxx movement that's keeping us stuck in said pandemic. You get the point.

But what about famous Karens? No, we're not talking about icons like Karen Huger, Karen Carpenter or Karen Walker from Will and Grace. (Okay, maybe a smidge on that last one, but hey, she's fictional and at least she's hilarious?)

Instead, we've put together a list of 11 of the most obnoxious celebrity Karens in recent Hollywood history. Read on for a full round-up, but beware: they're bound to speak to the manager about being included on this list. Or at the very least their publicist...