Kate Gosselin Reportedly ‘Snubbed’ Estranged Son Collin at His High School Graduation

Kate Gosselin reportedly ignored 19-year-old son Collin at his high school graduation.

According to The Sun, Kate showed up to Hannah and Collin's graduation as a surprise, but "coldly snubbed" the her son.

The reality TV star reportedly only gave "Hannah love" at the ceremony, taking photos with her daughter but never speaking to Collin.

"[Her presence] was a bit of a surprise considering she truly has been missing from most of Collin’s adult life and barely sees Hannah," a source told the tabloid, claiming that the Kate Plus 8 star didn't even "clap when Hannah or Collin's names were read they collected their diplomas."

READ MORE: Jon Gosselin Claims Kate Dipped Into Kids’ Trust Funds

The source claimed Kate seemed to make the graduation "more about her" than the kids, and walked around "taking selfies" of herself.

Leah, one of Hannah and Collin's siblings, was also in attendance with their mom.

Meanwhile, dad Jon Gosselin reportedly posed for pictures with both Hannah and Collin, and is very "proud" of the teens.

Jon and Kate divorced in 2009 after a decade of marriage. They share 22-year-old twins Cara and Madelyn and 19-year-old sextuplet siblings Joel, Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah and Leah.

The reality TV family previously starred on the smash TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8, which began airing in 2007.

In November 2022, Collin told Entertainment Tonight that he hasn't had a relationship with his mom since he was institutionalized in 2016, and that he has been "doing very well" without her in his life.