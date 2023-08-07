Kelly Clarkson Transforms ‘Piece by Piece’ Into Self-Love Anthem Following Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is proving she truly is "Miss Independent."

The pop star, who has been wowing Vegas audiences with her Chemistry residency, recently changed the lyrics to her beautiful song "Piece by Piece" following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

"This song I initially wrote just super hopeful, right? And well, sometimes hopeful turns into hopeless, so here we go, 'Piece by Piece,'" the 41-year-old told the audience, according to a video shared on YouTube.

"But piece by piece, he collected me up / Off the ground, where you abandoned things, yeah / Piece by piece, he filled the holes that you burned in me / At 6 years old and you know," Clarkson sings on the original version released in 2015.

However, on Saturday (Aug. 5), she amended the lyrics to "I collected me up" and "I filled the holes."

Flipping the heartbreak song into an anthem of self-love, the talk show host also changed up the chorus.

The original used to praise her now ex-husband: "He never walks away / He never asks for money / He takes care of me / He loves me..." Now, she sings, "I just walk away / when they ask for money / I take care of me / ’cause I love me."

Watch Kelly Clarkson's "Piece by Piece" Music Video:

Clarkson and Blackstock tied the knot in 2013. They called it quits in 2020. Their divorce was finalized in 2022.

The former couple share two children: daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7.

The "Since You Been Gone" singer is slated to perform 10 shows in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater. Chemistry will run on various dates through Aug. 19.