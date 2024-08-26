Kelly Ripa Reacts to Daughter Lola’s Topless Instagram Photo

Kelly Ripa had a hilarious reaction to her daughter, Lola's, topless Instagram photo.

On Aug. 23, Lola shared several candid shots of what appears to be her on vacation. One picture sees her laying on her stomach in a green swimsuit.

Another picture is of the sun setting and the other is a picture of the back of a motor vehicle that is parked by the beach. However, it wasn't any of these pictures that caught Ripa's attention, it was the very first photo in the sequence where Lola was without a top.

"Is this demure?" Lola captioned the post, a reference to the viral phrase that has taken over social media.

Ripa saw the series of pictures and gave a hilarious response.

"It’s very mindful," she commented on the post.

Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have spoken about Lola several times over the years.

In 2023, Lola graduated from New York University and Ripa expressed her excitement over it.

"Lola Gets! 🎓. #HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung … we are so proud of you," she said.

However, the couple has also spoken about how life has been like for Lola as well as for them since she moved home after graduating college.

"I said, ‘Lola, I don’t want you to take this the wrong way, I’m very excited that you are home. We missed you. You are the heart of this family. You’re so funny and you’re just fantastic — but you gotta knock. Because at this point, anything you walk in on is your problem," Ripa said on Live With Kelly and Mark.

Ripa and Consuelos also share sons Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 21.