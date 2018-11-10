Kendall Jenner Rushes Out of Award Show to Be With Family During California Fires

Jenner's attendance at the event was important because she was set to receive the Icon of the Year award, but rather than accepting it during the ceremony, the model received it on the red carpet, posing for pictures with it.

Though Jenner wasn't able to stay, REVOLVE Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona told ET that she was thankful for Jenner attending the event.

"She’s obviously thinking about her entire family," Gerona said. "I just thanked her so much for still coming and being such a professional and being here... Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody in Malibu and [we're] thinking of everybody. Stay safe out there."

Luckily, parent Jenner is doing okay and in a safe place. She shared an Instagram video with her partner Sophia Hutchins, saying, "We're safe at a safe house. Don't know if the house made it or not. It's still up in the air. We're safe and sound."

She also explained that while her dogs are happy, it's been a very tough day for her, with Hutchins adding, "We're safe, that's all that matters."

Jenner wasn't the only one in the family affected by the California fires.