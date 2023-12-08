Kevin Costner and Jewel Spark Romance Rumors After ‘Flirty’ Pics Surface: REPORT

Kevin Costner and Jewel sparked romance rumors after the duo were spotted canoodling in the British Virgin Islands.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, the Yellowstone alum wrapped his arms around the singer while she was speaking into a microphone.

A source spilled that their relationship is "rather new."

Costner and the 49-year-old singer were in the British Virgin Islands last month as part of a tennis fundraiser for Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation.

"There was definitely something going on," an insider dished to the tabloid. "They were flirty. And when they were together, it was like they both just lit up."

"You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on," another source said.

The two lovebirds reportedly left the Caribbean together.

The "Foolish Games" singer documented the trip on her Instagram last month, noting that Costner was "kind enough" to act as a mentor.

"Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids," she wrote. "Amazing players like @geniebouchard come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come… it’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play w my son!"

Jewel was previously married to professional cowboy Ty Murray, and they share one child together, son Kase, 12.

Costner was married to Christine Baumgartner for 18 years. The designer filed for divorce in May.

The exes — who share Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — settled their divorce in September.