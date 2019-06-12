Khloe Kardashian Responds to Claims Tristan Thompson Cheated on His Pregnant Ex With Her

Earlier this week, court documents were released stating that Tristan Thompson's relationship with Khloe Kardashian resulted in "serious pregnancy complications" for his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, who was carrying his son Prince at the time. She claimed that the NBA star was cheating on her with Kardashian—a rumor the reality star has continuously denied—which caused her stress levels to skyrocket.

With the alleged scandal back in the spotlight, the 34-year-old decided to tell her side of things in a series of Instagram Story posts.

"I'm disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but...I need to say my truth," Kardashian wrote in an Instagram Stories post. "Take it as you will."

She then began to describe how her relationship with her ex began. "My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship."

"He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met," she continued. "He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed my physical proof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met."

While insisting this was her truth, Kardashian added an apology to Craig if anything Thompson had told her was false. "This is my truth! The truth I believed and trusted," she wrote. "If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this! I pray my truth is in-fact that. Lord knows I pray but now, I really don't know what to believe. Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul I am sorry! I'm sorry for any pain that has been created either way. No woman deserves to go through anything like this! This is MY TRUTH."

Kardashian shares a daughter with Thompson, 1-year-old True. She called it quits with the Cleveland Cavalier basketball player after he cheated on her with a family friend earlier this year.

Read her posts below.

Instagram Instagram loading...

IMG_1004 loading...

IMG_1005 loading...