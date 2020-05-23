Khoe Kardashian’s Face Looks Completely Unrecognizable in New Instagram Photo

Khloe Kardashian looks like a completely different person in newly shared selfies.

The reality television star posted the three images to her Instagram account on Friday (May 22) which quickly went viral.

Kardashian tagged her glam squad to credit them with her new do and makeup, inclyding hairstylists Tracey Cunningham and Andrew Fitzsimons, along with makeup artist Ash Holm.

See her new look, below.

She captioned the snapshots, "location: under b-----s skiiiinnnnn."

Fans began to compare her new look to her best friend Malika, who praised her new seflies. "Go off," her bestie wrote alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, also approved of her daughter's new look. "My GORGEOUS Girl!!!!!! WOW !!!," she replied with heart-eyes emojis.

Even Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson, commented on the photos.

"Baddie," he wrote along with liking the images.

Many others, however, pointed out that the Kardashian barely looks like herself in the new photos.

See reactions to the new look and Khloe's questionable face, below: