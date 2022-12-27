Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Refuses to Trash Ex Kanye West in the Media

Kim Kardashian got vulnerable about the status of her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast Dec. 26.

When asked about coparenting with the rapper, Kardashian even broke down in tears while discussing how she protects her kids from media and drama surrounding their dad.

"One day my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad when I could," Kardashian said before dabbing at her eyes with her sleeve. "All the crazy s---... Not just me, it killed me for my family. Like, I can handle it. But they'll thank me and I'll privately answer anything that they want to know."

She added, "It's not my place anymore to jump in."

The former couple share kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kardashian also told Martinez that she has "definitely" protected West and "still will" for her kids.

"In my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on on the outside world," she shared. She explained that she's even able to protect them when they're at school because she's friends with their teachers and knows "what goes on at recess."

"If we're riding to school and they wanna listen to their dad's music, no matter what we're going through, no matter what is happening in the world, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids," she revealed. "As soon as I drop them off I can have a good cry."

She also got choked up when discussing her own dad, the late Robert Kardashian, who she called "the best dad."

She shared, "I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that's all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that's what I would want for them."

"Coparenting is really f---ing hard," she told Martinez, and said that the drama between her and West and West's recent antisemitic comments and posts is "real heavy, heavy grown-up s--- that they're not ready to deal with."

"This is the realest and vulnerable I’ve ever seen her," one viewer commented on TikTok.

Kardashian also addressed West's social media posts about her, saying that she can't "let that energy into her life" and she has to "rise above it."

"If I'm in a petty mood, I'll go back and I'll be like 'Okay, I have all the receipts,'" she said. "But then I go back to my babies."

Watch the full interview, below: