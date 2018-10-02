Does Kanye West Really Feel ‘Neglected’ Now That He and Kim Kardashian Have Three Kids?

Oh, well this should explain all that attention-seeking behavior!

On an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired this past weekend (September 30), Kim and Khloe Kardashian dished on the supposed feelings of "neglect" husbands may feel when their family starts growing—including Kanye West.

"I think so many husbands feel neglected when you start having kids and then all of their attention gets taken away," Kim mused.

In her confessional, Khloe shared that she believes Kanye might be suffering from her sister's motherly duties. (Kanye and Kim share three children together: North, 5, Saint 2, and Chicago, 8 months.

"Sometimes men still want to be treated as, like, the first baby. I know Kim is so overwhelmed and I think sometimes it’s easy to get distracted, but your husband still wants you to take care of him. I’m sure with three kids you’re tired at the end of the day and you don’t make that a priority, but she really has to," she explained.

Or maybe, you know... Ye is a big boy and can manage his own emotions and sense of worth without the constant coddling and performance of emotional labor from his wife. A relationship should be mutual, after all: Kim is not Kanye's mother.

Nevertheless, it's a little ironic this revelation comes at this particular moment—Kanye is having quite the controversial week after voicing his support of Donald Trump on Instagram and during his guest stint on Saturday Night Live.