Kim Kardashian Demonstrates New Nipple Bra: WATCH

While the ice caps are melting at an alarming rate, Kim Kardashian believes that people need the “ultimate nipple bra.”

The Skims creator revealed her company’s new product via a PSA-style commercial posted to social media on Thursday (Oct. 27). The push up bra features a fabric created nipple that will show an indentation through most clothes.

“The Earth's temperature is getting hotter and hotter. The sea levels are rising,” Kardashian said, looking like a retro professor teaching a class. “The ice sheets are shrinking. And I'm not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skill set to do their part. That is why I'm introducing a brand-new bra with a built-in nipple, so no matter how hot it is, you'll always look cold.”

So why did Kardashian mention global warming? The company will be donating 10 percent of this specific bra’s proceeds to One Percent for the Planet, which is an international organization that implores businesses to donate one percent of their annual revenue to a philanthropic cause that would help the earth. However, it is important to note that this will be a one-time donation for Skims and they do not currently donate a portion of their global revenue to the organization.

Despite Skims’ claim, “A push-up bra this bold has never been done before,” variations of the nipple bra have been around for more than half a century, and they were specifically marketed that way to women.

The $62 bra goes on sale via the company’s website on Oct. 31.