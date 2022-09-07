Kim Kardashian Wants to Join the MCU for Her Next Acting Role

In a new cover story for Interview, Kim Kardashian got candid about her life in law school, her kids, and more, and also revealed that if given the chance, she would join the MCU.

Kim Kardashian + Marvel Cinematic Universe is probably not the combination that immediately strikes anyone's mind, but it would certainly make a splash.

"Would I act?" Kardashian said when asked if she would venture into the film world after doing SNL.

She said, "I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to."

Fans reacted via social media to the idea, and some thought it would be fun, while others weren't too enthused.

Some even brought back a Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip of Kim not knowing who Thor or Chris Hemsworth are.

She's not the first celebrity who has expressed interest in joining the blockbuster franchise.

Most recently, Harry Styles hopped into Eternals as Eros/Starfox and may be returning for more MCU hijinks.

Current Dune star Timothée Chalamet also apparently auditioned for the role of Spider-Man and has expressed his love for the character online.

Similarly, actress Jessica Chastain passed on a role in Doctor Strange in hopes of being able to play a major superhero part in a future MCU film, and Janelle Monae expressed interest in playing a role in Black Panther.

Screen legend Keanu Reeves has also said he would be "honored" to join the MCU.

"It would be an honor. There's some really amazing directors, and visionaries, and they're doing something no one's ever really done. It's special in that sense in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it'd be cool to be a part of that," Reeves said in 2021.

We might even see Adam Sandler suit up for a superhero adventure someday, since he auditioned for the roles of Rocket Raccoon and Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy.

And while his wife Emily Blunt isn't interested in putting on a super suit, John Krasinski would apparently love to play Mister Fantastic.

But Eddie Redmayne put it in the best way possible, saying he would play, "some sort of weird English baddie."