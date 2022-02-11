Kim Petras’ ‘Slut Pop’ EP Celebrates the Sex Worker Community

Kim Petras got a jump on Valentine's Day celebrations this weekend with the release of her new EP Slut Pop.

While it's traditional to exchange roses, cards and chocolates on the lovers' holiday, the "Heart to Break" star is getting in on the festivities with throbbing beats, dirty lyrics and sex-positive anthems inspired by the sex worker community.

The seven-song track list provides 15+ minutes of hedonistic euphoria.

Petras lays out a mission statement — "Whip your d--k out / Turn your b---h out" — on the title track, which opens the project.

The raunchy banger is merely an introduction to the fun Petras is after. She lays it all out in (literally) explicit detail across the other songs.

"Treat me like a slut / Little dirty b---h, yeah, I love to f--k," she coos after commanding a partner to "ride it, slide it, bite it, get inside it" on "Treat Me Like a Slut."

Listen to Kim Petras' "Treat Me Like a Slut":

"I just sucked my ex, no gag reflex / I just had to flex, I'm the throat goat," she brags over a walloping production on the aptly titled "Throat Goat."

Meanwhile, "They Wanna F--k" lists the different subsets of guys who are looking to hook up. The run-down includes LA boys, New York boys, Euro boys, Dubai boys, Christian boys, Tokyo boys, good ol' boys and crazy boys. It's likely not an exhaustive list...

"Your wish is my command / Baby, I can take it, baby I can take it," she vows over dizzying beats on the closer "Your Wish Is My Command."

Putting it simply, Slut Pop is probably not the EP you'd listen to on the way to repent for your sins.

It could more aptly be described as a collection of hymns for the horny. If you fit the bill, then the bops and bangers will likely leave you shouting, "Amen!"

Get our free mobile app

The EP's not just about being horny on main, though.

Cuts like "XXX" and "Superpower B---h" are undeniably raunchy gems, but they also serve a deeper purpose. According to a press release, Petras views the EP as a "fun and freeing reminder that no one should be ashamed (or be shamed) for being sexual."

She's got a point.

Petras went viral late last year after a snippet of her song "Coconuts" took off on TikTok.

The ridiculously fun ode to her breasts (which she iconically refers to as "margarita-tas") will land alongside the previously released "Future Starts Now" on her upcoming debut album. The long-awaited LP happens to be one of most-anticipated releases of 2022.

Until then, Slut Pop will keep us well and truly sated while we wait for the hit-maker's full-length debut.

Listen to Kim Petras' "Your Wish Is My Command":