R.I.P Ben! ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Announces Death of Beloved Golden Retriever

R.I.P. Ben! ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit shared the heartbreaking news that his beloved four-legged-friend, Ben, has died.

Over the last few weeks, Ben had accompanied Herbstreit on ESPN during college football as the analyst updated viewers regarding the dog's health after being diagnosed with cancer.

"This is really hard to write but so many of you have loved and cared about Ben that I wanted to let you know. We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Ben's organs and there was nothing left we could do – we had to let him go," the sports broadcaster wrote on social media on Nov. 7 (Thur.)

"He was smart-loving-gentle-patient-inquisitive-and welcoming to all. Always a big smile and a soft tail wag. He and I could communicate. He and I understood each other and had each other's backs," he continued.

Herbstreit added, "He was with me more than anyone at home and traveling with me for work. Such an easy going companion. Hard day-but he will live within all of us forever. God please bless his majestic soul and thank you for putting him in my life for the last 10 years-a true blessing. Love you Ben."

Tributes for the beloved pooch poured in on social media following the news.