Celebrities Like Justin Bieber and More React to Kobe Bryant’s Death

Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26).

The 41-year-old NBA icon was one of nine people who passed away in the crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

Celebrities quickly shared their thoughts, prayers and favorite memories of the legend.

"I’m so sad. My heart & prayers are with the Bryant family, and all the other families involved 💔 #KobeBryant #twentyfourever #legend," Candace Cameron Bure tweeted.

"Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well," Reese Witherspoon wrote.

"#KobeBryant you were the greatest. You made our city and the rest of the world so proud. Every basketball fan knew the magnificence of the Mamba. Love and healing to Vanessa and those little girls. God, this is just the worst ever," Mindy Kaling tweeted.

"Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family." Ellen DeGeneres shared.

