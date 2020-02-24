Kobe Bryant’s Memorial: How to Watch

Fans will say goodbye to Kobe Bryant during his public memorial today, February 24.

Thousands — including celebrities, athletes, family and friends — are expected to attend a public service at the Staples Center, a.k.a "the house that Kobe built," to honor the late NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash on January 26 in Calabasas, California.

The event is called "A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" and will pay tribute to the late basketball legend, who played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

How to watch Kobe Bryant's memorial

Kobe Bryant's memorial will air on several TV networks, including CBS, Fox 11 and NBA TV, and will also be live-streamed online on the Los Angeles Lakers’ YouTube channel, as well as the team’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

What time is Kobe Bryant's memorial

The event is set to run from 10 AM to 1 PM PT (1 PM to 4 PM ET).

How to get tickets to Kobe Bryant's memorial

Unfortunately, the memorial service is now sold out and if you don't have a ticket you will not be allowed inside. (Non-ticket holders will also not be allowed to watch from outside the Staples Center as the venue will not televise the event on outdoor screens in an attempt to prevent massive crowds.)

How much are tickets to Kobe Bryant's memorial

Tickets ranged in price from $24.02 to $224 – numbers that represent the jersey numbers worn by Kobe and Gianna. The money made from ticket sales will be given to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Everything else you need to know about Kobe Bryant's memorial

Vanessa Bryant announced Kobe and Gianna's memorial on Instagram earlier this month. In her heartfelt post, she pointed out the significance of the date chosen, February 24, 2020 (2/24/20) — symbolic of the No. 2 worn by Gianna on her youth basketball team and the No. 24 worn by Kobe during the last 10 years with the Lakers. As for number 20, it represents Kobe's career and how long he and Vanessa were married.

According to Mayor Eric Garcetti, the memorial is more than just a tribute to his basketball career.

“I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player, this is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court,” he told reporters via the Los Angeles Times.

He continued, "It’s a reminder how much unity we have, though. We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves and we will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well."