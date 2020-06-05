Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her efforts to educate her kids about racism and white privilege.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who shares three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign – with ex Scott Disick, took to Instagram Thursday (June 4) to candidly discuss her "responsibility" as a mother to teach her kids about Black History, "even when the truth is uncomfortable."

"As a mother, there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that might make them feel sad or unsafe," Kardashian wrote. "The pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I bare the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable."

She continued, "I have to make sure they understand what it means to have white privilege and to take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just one short month out of the year."

In response to George Floyd's police brutality death, the 41-year-old went on to encourage other mothers to join her "in using this as a learning lesson for our children," emphasizing how important it is to "allow our children to feel comfortable enough to come talk to us about anything."

"Allow conversation without judgment, and learn from our children too. We don’t know it all. My children sometimes ask questions that I may not know the answers to, so we explore them together," she added.

Kardashian said that while she feels like she's "always been on the right side of this," she acknowledged that she has "a lot to learn."

She explained, "[I] want to educate myself even more, so that I can be a better mother, a better auntie to my nieces and nephews, a better friend and a better person."

You can read Kardashian's full post, below: