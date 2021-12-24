Social Media Reacts to Kris Jenner Releasing a Cover of ‘Jingle Bells’ Featuring Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Kris Jenner is apparently now a singer, and no this isn't a fever dream!

On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Jenner surprised everyone with the release of her cover of the Christmas classic, "Jingle Bells." She enlisted the help of her daughter Kourtney Kardashian and future son-in-law Travis Barker to be featured on the track. The single artwork featured a younger Jenner in a red gown by a fireplace with stockings.

The short 1-minute-and-30-second track featured Kardashian providing her mom with the jingle bell noise. Barker played the drums and produced the tune for his Kravis Records label.

"A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen @KrisJenner," Kourtney wrote in her Instagram Stories. "Me on the jingle bells and @TravisBarker on the drums of course."

Khloé Kardashian called her mother "my queen" and added, "There's a new Christmas legend in town."

Surprisingly, this isn't Jenner's first time singing. She previously released a song back in 1985 called "I Like My Friends." She made a music video to accompany it for her 30th birthday. The song is in the tune of the Randy Newman classic, "I Love LA."

"Is there anything Kris Jenner cannot do?" one follower wrote. Another added, "Santa works hard BUT Kris Jenner works harder."

A Twitter user jokingly said, "Not Kris Jenner dropping a Christmas song @MariahCarey count your days #Krismas."

Listen to the track, below.

See some of the best social media reactions, below.