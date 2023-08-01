TikTok Star’s Cheesy ‘90s Eurodance Parody Is Going Wildly Viral (and We Unironically Love It!)

One TikTok creator is bringing us major nostalgia with a '90s Eurodance parody that's truly, unironically pop perfection.

TikTok star Kyle Gordon is going viral for his cheesy Eurodance spectacular "Planet of the Bass (feat. DJ Crazy Times & Ms. Biljana Electronica)."

The catchy parody expertly captures the shimmering euphoria and ear-worm hits of '90s and early 2000s artists like Ace of Bass, Basshunter and more.

"When the rhythm is glad / There is nothing to be sad," influencer Audrey Trullinger, as her alter-ego Ms. Biljana Electronica, sings over a thumping, glittering dance beat.

In the background, Gordon, as his alter-ego DJ Crazy Times, ad-libs "yeah" and "come on" over and over again.

Watch below:

The viral video even attracted the attention of one of the groups from the '90s and '00s that the song is satirizing: Aqua.

"Wait, is this play about us?" Danish-Norwegian Europop band Aqua, whose irreverent song "Barbie Girl" was a major global hit in 1997, commented, referencing the viral meme from Euphoria.

"I saw you in New York! Aquarium one of the greatest dance albums of all time!" Gordon replied.

attachment-Screenshot 2023-08-01 at 11-30-41 Kyle Gordon (@kylegordonisgreat) TikTok loading...

In the comments section of Gordon's video, many viewers expressed how obsessed they are with the immaculate throwback vibes of "Planet of the Bass."

"I would die for DJ Crazy Times," one user declared.

"Wait this isn’t actual footage of AQUA?" another joked.

"Eurovision is calling," someone else quipped, while another viewer wrote, "I thought this was actually a '90s Eurodance [track] until the second loop."

READ MORE: TikToker Shocked to Discover Matchbox Twenty Is a 'Real' Band

Some drew comparisons between the pulsating parody track and the popular video game Dance Dance Revolution, which was released in 1999 in North America.

"It’s giving early Dance Dance Revolution music," one viewer noted.

Overall, it seems everyone agrees the parody is actually a bop.

"This is ridiculously well done," one person commented.

"I think this is a parody, but I’m eating this up [for real]," another wrote.

And good news! According to Gordon, a full, studio-recorded version of "Planet of the Bass" will be available to stream on Aug. 22. The track is even available to pre-save now!