Barbie is officially the blockbuster of 2023, with millions of fans flocking to theaters to watch their childhood bestie on the big screen. The movie's a pop culture whirlwind that follows Barbie's foray into the real world.

What Does Matchbox Twenty Have to Do With Barbie?

(Minor spoilers ahead) When Barbie and Ken make their way to L.A. they discover lots of new and exciting things-- from cowboy hats to the music of Matchbox Twenty. There's a pivotal scene that features Ryan Gosling's Ken "playing guitar at" Margot Robbie's Barbie beachside, and the song Ken sings to his #1 is Matchbox Twenty's "Push" (for four hours straight).

Gosling's cover of "Push" made the film's official soundtrack and has racked up over two million streams on Spotify to date, introducing a new generation to the music of Matchbox Twenty.

Is Matchbox Twenty a 'Real' Band?

TikToker 'Fat Megan' (same, girl) shared a video expressing her shock to discover that Matchbox Twenty actually exists and isn't simply a Gosling gag.

"I thought they wrote this song for the movie the same way they wrote I'm Just Ken but [IT'S] A REAL SONG," she stated via the video caption. "[IT'S] A COVER?! It's a real song a person wrote and sang. I'm gooped."

Do People REALLY Think Matchbox Twenty Isn't Real?

One might think that this tok is satire created for views but Megan seems sincere in her assertion, responding to commenters who expressed a similar opinion.

TikTok TikTok loading...

She stated she'd never heard of the album or the band before, and even though the comment section is filled with folks chastising her lack of Matchbox Twenty knowledge, Megan seems relatively unfazed.

TikTok TikTok loading...

She isn't the only one who was surprised to learn that the band is, in fact, a THING.

TikTok TikTok loading...

Truly wild. We'll give the kids a break; after all, most of them weren't even BORN when Yourself of Someone Like You dropped back in 1997. Now excuse us while we silently weep and stock up on retinol.

