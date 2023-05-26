Why You Shouldn’t Be Surprised Ryan Gosling Has Music on the ‘Barbie’ Movie Album

If you were surprised by Ryan Gosling's inclusion on the upcoming Barbie movie soundtrack, you may be even more surprised to learn that the Ken actor has a long musical history — he's even in a rock band!

Most of the tracks on Barbie The Album was announced Thursday (May 25). Featuring a who's who of pop, from Ava Max to Charli XCX and Dua Lipa, the album track list also features Ryan Gosling, who will sing a song called "I'm Just Ken" in the movie.

However, this isn't the first time Gosling has performed musically. In fact, it's not even the first time his singing has been featured in a movie!

Ryan Gosling Grew Up in a Musical Family

As a kid, Ryan Gosling often performed with his uncle's Elvis Presley tribute band.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about his days in the group, Gosling shared that the experience was "fun" and that his uncle inspired him.

"My uncle was an Elvis impersonator and I was in his act when I was 8. He was wonderful and an inspiration to me, so that was fun," the actor said.

Ryan Gosling Was a Member of the Mickey Mouse Club

When he was just 12 years old, Ryan Gosling got his first big music break when he was cast in the All-New Mickey Mouse Club in the mid-'90s.

Gosling performed on the show, known as MMC to fans, for two years from 1993 to 1994.

During his time on the show, Gosling showcased his precocious singing and dancing talents, and appeared alongside then-future pop heavyweights Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears.

Watch Ryan Gosling Perform on the Mickey Mouse Club:

Ryan Gosling's Rock Band

In 2005, Ryan Gosling met musician Zach Shields through Shields' then-girlfriend Kayleen McAdams, the sister of Gosling's then-girlfriend and The Notebook co-star Rachel McAdams.

The two men bonded over their shared love for Disneyland's Haunted Mansion and all things macabre, and they formed spooky rock duo Dead Man's Bones just two years later in 2007 — the same year Gosling released his debut solo single, "Put Me in the Car."

Listen to Ryan Gosling's "Put Me in the Car":

Dead Man's Bones released their self-titled debut album in 2009, and the pair toured the U.S. in the fall, just in time for the Halloween season.

Featuring 12 tracks, some songs from the ghost-inspired project were even featured in various movies. "Love Your Soul" appeared in the 2013 French film Age of Panic, while fan-favorite single "In the Room Where You Sleep" appeared in the 2013 horror film The Conjuring.

The album received positive reviews, however, Dead Man's Bones has not released new music since 2009.

Watch Dead Man's Bone's "In the Room Where You Sleep" Music Video:

