Lady Gaga’s ‘911’ Music Video Is a Surreal, Cinematic Fever Dream: WATCH
Lady Gaga declares a pop emergency in her "911" music video.
Gaga released the music video for her latest Chromatica single on Friday (September 18), though it's more of a short film than music video.
The 34-year-old "Stupid Love" singer is seen in a variety of surreal settings and interactions throughout the first portion of the visual, before it's revealed that the whole ordeal was a dream and that Gaga was actually in a brutal car accident. (The video ends with Gaga on an ambulance stretcher being revived by a defibrillator.)
HThe pop star wrote the song about her relationship with the anti-psychotic medication, olanzapine.
"This was her truth and she wanted to write about it even though she knew it would be painful to 'go there," Gaga's producer Bloodpop told EW. "['911'] hit me particularly hard as well because at the time I had to get on medication for OCD and depression for the first time in my life."
Gaga filmed the video back in August and noted that she had to revisit the dark hole she was in when she wrote it.
“Freedom for me is when I can go to the darkest part of my heart, visit things that are hard and then leave them behind,” she told Billboard. “Give them to the world, and spin all the pain into a puddle of gold.”