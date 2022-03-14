How Lady Gaga and Haim Fixed Rachel Zegler’s Dress When It Broke at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Rachel Zegler suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards last night (March 13), but Lady Gaga and two of the Haim sisters helped her out.

The West Side Story star took to Twitter to shout out her helpful fashion heroes this morning. She also revealed how they stepped up in her time of need: "My dress broke last night and lady gaga, este haim, and alana haim all banded together to temporarily fix it with a hairpin," she wrote. "I think that's beautiful."

Check out her tweet below:

Zegler, who played Maria in 2021's big-screen adaptation of West Side Story, emerged as one of the breakout stars of the cast. She was in the running for a Critics' Choice Award in the Best Young Actor/Actress category, according to CNN. However, the award ultimately went to Belfast star Jude Hill.

The actress stunned on the red carpet in a pleated mint green dress with a daring open back and an equally bold neckline. The gown appeared to be held up by braided fabric, which tied in the back. It was designed by Dior Haute Couture, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Variety notes that the malfunction appeared to go down during a commercial break for the show.

Yesterday Zegler also showed up to the 2022 EE British Film Academy Awards in an off-the-shoulder teal gown by Vivienne Westwood, according to Just Jared.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga dazzled at the Critics' Choice Awards in a breathtaking gold and black gown by Gucci, according to Elle. Her fashion choice was absolutely on the nose as Mother Monster was nominated in the Best Actress category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

Alana Haim was also nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in Licorice Pizza. The Haim sister wore a custom dress by Louis Vuitton, according to Us Weekly.

The award ultimately went to Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. The loss comes after Gaga was overlooked for the 2022 Academy Awards.