‘Bachelor’ Star Says Former Classmate Lady Gaga Was Hella Annoying in School, Internet Erupts With Memes

Lady Gaga's got millions of fans around the world. This former classmate and fellow celebrity isn't one of them.

Former Bachelor in Paradise member Carly Waddell recently appeared on Jason Tartick's Trading Secrets podcast, where she opened up about having Gaga as a classmate back when they both attended New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in the early 2000s.

"I was not a fan. This is why, because she was so talented… Stefani used to, during lunch, she would play on the piano… and she would sit at the piano every single day and just play and sing Wicked [songs] at the top of her lungs every single day," Waddell recalled of her former classmate.

"And we were all just trying to eat lunch. It was break time. And we were all forced to listen to her. And yes, was she good? Of course, she's great, but I would just want to eat my sandwich. I used to just eat in the hallway because she was driving me crazy," Waddell continued.

However, Waddell also noted that Gaga was extremely talented — when she wasn't annoying her peers who just wanted to take their break in peace.

"I was like, you can't argue that girl's really good. She was good at everything, but she was better at her own stuff," Waddell admitted.

Naturally, Waddell's story about Gaga resulted in an eruption of hilarious memes on social media.

