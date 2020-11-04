Lady Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, reportedly voiced his support for the re-election of President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday (November 3), Germanotta shared a simple tweet that shocked Gaga's fans. "@realDonaldTrump 2020," he wrote according to Billboard, in a tweet that has since been deleted.

He later sent a follow up tweet addressing the backlash. "You may have noticed my political and spiritual beliefs are different," he wrote. "Liberty and freedom of choice would not be political."

The "Born This Way" singer has been an avid supporter of candidate Joe Biden and even performed at his Pennsylvania rally. After she voiced her support for the Democratic party in a social media video, Trump slammed her in a series of tweets.

“Just learned that Sleepy Joe Biden is campaigning in Pennsylvania with Lady Gaga, a proud member of 'Artists Against Fracking'," he wrote on Monday (November 2). "This is more proof that he would ban Fracking and skyrocket your energy prices…”

“#LadyGaga MOCKS #Pennsylvania AND IS AGAINST FRACKING," he added. "Good move Biden! Actually, Thank You! #Election2020 #Trump2020”

Gaga responded to his insults by writing that she was "glad to be living rent-free" in his head.