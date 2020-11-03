Lady Gaga Responds to Backlash for ‘Redneck’ Biden Endorsement Video

Lady Gaga took time to address the backlash she received for a recent campaign video for Joe Biden’s final rally in Pennsylvania on Monday (November 2).

Over the weekend, Gaga posted a video that showed her wearing camouflage clothing while leaning against a pickup truck and popping open a beer to encourage people in swing states like Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Florida to vote in the presidential election.

Trump supporters got defensive and slammed Gaga for trying to appeal to Middle America, mocking her “redneck” look.

“Real rednecks wouldn’t have wasted that perfectly good beer, Gaga. I speak from experience,” wrote one Twitter user.

“I put some country clothes on the other day and said I was voting for Joe because I wear Cabela’s [hunting gear] when I’m on a four-wheeler in Pennsylvania. And I will not be told what I can and cannot wear to endorse our future president. So this is what I have to say about that… I may not always look like you. But I am you. We are each other,” Gaga said during the event.

“I was engaged to a man from Lancaster, Pennsylvania,” the “Born This Way” singer added, referencing her relationship with actor Taylor Kinney. “I know, I know, it didn’t work out. I loved him so much, it just did not work out. But I still love my Pennsylvania guy. I love Joe! So, Joe’s my new Pennsylvania guy!”

In the middle of singing "You and I,” she took a moment to apologize to her current boyfriend, Michael Polansky, for bringing up Kinney, who she dated from 2011 to 2016.

“To my boyfriend here tonight, I'm sorry I had to do this whole 'Pennsylvania, I dated a guy here' thing. I love you so much, but it's true,” she admitted.

The A Star Is Born actress was romantically linked to Polansky in late 2019, months after she ended her engagement to Christian Carino.