Lady Gaga Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga made things Instagram official with her boyfriend Michael Polansky on Monday (February 3).

The "Stupid Love" singer shared a snapshot of her and Polansky cuddling on a boat together during Super Bowl weekend, where Gaga performed the pre-concert at the AT&T Super Saturday Night event. Fans spotted her new beau in the venue's balcony with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta.

"We had so much fun in Miami," she wrote alongside the photo. "Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!"

Who is Polansky? He is an entrepreneur and investor that is the Executive Director of the Parker Foundation and co-founded the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

The couple has allegedly been together since New Year's Eve where they were spotted holding hands and kissing at the MGM Theater and Hotel, Entertainment Tonight reported. The pair likely met through Facebook co-founder and Polansky's business partner, Sean Parker, Page Six reported.

This past summer, the superstar was dating audio engineer Dan Horton until she confirmed her single status in October of 2019.

See the Instagram post, below.