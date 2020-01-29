Lady Gaga Uses Unlicensed Images to Ask Fans to Stop Pirating Her Music

Lady Gaga is under fire for asking fans to not pirate music while sharing unauthorized images in the process.

The 33-year-old pop icon tweeted asking her fans to stop listening to her new single that was leaked, called "Stupid Love."

"Can y'all stop," she wrote alongside stock images of a little girl wearing a ski mask and headphones.

The irony is that the photos were not licensed and still had the company's watermarks visibly on them. Shutterstock replied to her tweet informing her of her mistake.

"We hear you," the company tweeted.

"We like artists to be paid for their work too. Here's a link to the photographer's work where you can license these quality images," they added, along with links to purchase the rights to the images.

Then, the original photographer, Richard Nelson, chimed in on the conversation. "As the photographer of this picture, I've got you," he assured Gaga, along with several emojis and the hi-res versions of the photos.

See the hilarious twitter exchange, below.