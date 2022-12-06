Is Lady Gaga in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’?

The official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrived Dec. 2 online, and fans are already speculating about who will voice the character of Lylla, Rocket Raccoon's otter soulmate.

A popular choice is Lady Gaga, which would make things extra sweet given that she previously worked with Rocket's voice actor, Bradley Cooper, on A Star is Born.

A glimpse of Rocket and Lylla comes at the 1:23 mark in the nearly two minute trailer.

Watch below:

One fan commented, "I'm so happy that Rocket is finally going to get the backstory he deserves."

"This gave me chills, especially the part where Rocket hugs his lover Lylla, I'm going to cry with this," another fan wrote in the comments.

Fans on Twitter also expressed hope for a Bradley-Gaga reunion.

"My friend told me it might not be Lady Gaga voicing Lylla in #TheGuardiansOfTheGalaxyvol3 but they did hear Lady Gaga was joining the MCU, so it probably is Lady Gaga," a fan tweeted.

According to The Direct, Lady Gaga was rumored to have been playing a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as far back as 2019, when Film Updates on Twitter tweeted about her being considered and then deleted it.

However, another outlet reported that Lady Gaga might be in talks to play an X-Men character.

Marvel fans may see Lady Gaga as Emma Frost, a.k.a. The White Queen, according to Nile FM.

Meanwhile, Guardians fans are holding out hope.

One fan said on Twitter, "Kinda want the Lady Gaga voicing Lylla rumors to be true. A Star is Born multiverse of madness if you will."

"Idk who's voicing Lylla but the streets saying what if It's Lady Gaga and honestly if it is it will be so perfect," someone else said.

Lady Gaga has acted in House of Gucci, shows like American Horror Story: Hotel, and will appear in the upcoming Joker sequel as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

Cooper and Gaga's 2018 remake of A Star is Born received critical acclaim and eight Oscars nominations, in addition to being loved by fans for the duo's palpable chemistry on and off-screen.

A chemistry that fans seemingly want to see replicated in the form of Rocket and Lylla.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres in theaters on May 5, 2023.