Lady Gaga’s Personal Legal Documents Have Been Leaked

Lady Gaga‘s confidential legal documents have been leaked to the public.

A group of hackers targeted the “Stupid Love” singer’s law firm, Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, using REvil software, according to Rolling Stone. The firm represents big heavyweights in the music industry including Madonna, Drake, Bruce Springsteen, among others.

The hackers claim that they possess 756 gigabytes of Gaga’s data and are asking for a ransom of $42 million to keep the documents from leaking in full. The hackers initially asked for $21 million until they found out that the law firm hired cyber-extortion experts. Earlier this week, the hackers leaked 2.4 gigabytes of the data.

“It seems that GRUBMANS doesn’t care about their clients or it was a mistake to hire a recovery company to help in the negotiations,” the hackers said in a statement.

The legal firm announced that they are working with federal law enforcement and will not pay the ransom.

“We are grateful to our clients for their overwhelming support and for recognising that nobody is safe from cyberterrorism today,” the statement read. “We continue to represent our clients with the utmost professionalism worthy of their elite stature, exercising the quality, integrity, and excellence that have made us the number-one entertainment and media law firm in the world.”

The group of hackers are now targeting President Donald Trump and claim that they have private documents of his.