Lady Gaga just confirmed she's dropping her new song "Stupid Love" this week.

On Tuesday (February 25), the Oscar-winning actress-singer surprised fans by announcing she's officially releasing new music this Friday, February 28. Though she didn't confirm her forthcoming album's name, she revealed its first single comes in the form of "Stupid Love." This marks her first solo pop song in nearly three years.

Mother Monster shared the exciting news via social media alongside a colorful billboard that shows a pair of lips with the track's name splashed on top. "Stupid Love" the new single by Lady Gaga," it reads.

Check out Lady Gaga's official announcement for yourself, below:

Though she didn't reveal any other details about the new track, within seconds, #StupidLove started trending on Twitter with users sharing their excitement for the new era of Gaga. Fans also believe they've figured out what the pop star's new album is called after discovering the word "CHROMATICA" on a promotional poster.

Gaga has teased her sixth studio album a few times this past year and most recently posted an Instagram Story in the studio. In March 2019, she also tweeted: “Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6."