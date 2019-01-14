Lady Gaga Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Her Dying Horse

If you tuned into the 2019 Critics Choice Awards, you might be wondering why Lady Gaga left so early. It turns out, she rushed home to say goodbye to her dying horse.

Taking to Instagram, the "Shallow" singer shared a heartbreaking tribute to her beloved horse, Arabella. In the lengthy note, she explained that while she was overjoyed to win two awards at last night's ceremony, her heart is broken over the news that her horse is very ill.

"I am so honoured and blessed to have won both Best Song and Best Actress alongside Glenn Close this evening. My heart is exploding with pride," she wrote. "But it saddens me to say that just after the show I learned that my dead angel of a horse, Arabella, is dying. I am rushing to her now to say goodbye."

"Her name means ‘yield to prayer’. She is and was a beautiful horse," she continued. "Our souls and spirits were one. When she was in pain, so was I. I will never forget the moments we shared. Long hikes together, galloping through the canyons. Feeding her cookies. She will forever be a part of me. I am so very sad. But I wish for your pain to end, and the gates of heaven to open for. I love you. Girl, where do you think you’re goin?"

Gaga shared this second captionless pic later on that night, as well.

Our thoughts are with you, Lady Gaga.