Lady Gaga Believed Patrizia Gucci Cursed Her With Swarms of Flies During ‘House of Gucci’ Filming

Lady Gaga believes Patrizia Reggiani — who Gaga portrays in House of Gucci — sent swarms of flies to follow her around and torment her while she was making the film.

Gaga shared the bizarre story, as well as the emotional turmoil she felt while making the film and her experience with method acting, in an interview with W Magazine.

While the focus of the film is on beauty, Gaga experienced some truly hideous moments while playing the role of Reggiani, the former wife of Maurizio Gucci who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her husband.

In the film, Gaga portrays the larger-than-life character by offering up Italian glamour, 54 different hairstyles, and an Italian accent layered thicker than nonna's lasagna.

Following the systematic practice of method acting, Gaga says she chose to embody Reggiani completely both on and off set, immersing herself in the Italian socialite's mannerisms, interests and life.

But on the last day of filming, Gaga received a clear message that it was time for her to return to her true self once again.

"On the last day of filming, I was on the balcony of my apartment in Rome, and I was blasting Dean Martin singing 'Mambo Italiano,' and I had a cigarette hanging out of my mouth. I was Patrizia," Gaga shared.

"But I knew I had to say goodbye to [Patrizia]. Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them. I was ready to let her go," Gaga added.

The unusual experience was the catalyst for Gaga to unravel her Italian character and rediscover her true self once again.

The process wouldn't be easy.

Gaga spent a year and a half personifying Reggiani, even speaking with an Italian accent for nine months both on and off camera, leaving her real-life relationships disconnected.

Gaga chose to meet with a psychiatric nurse to help with the process. "I had some psychological difficulty at one point towards the end of filming," she told British Vogue.

"I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as [Patrizia] Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her," Gaga explained. "I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk. I hadn't taken a walk in about two months, and I panicked... I thought I was on a movie set."

"I had a psychiatric nurse with me toward the end of the filming," Gaga told Variety. "I sort of felt like I had to. I felt that it was safer for me."

Now, back to the flies.

Is it a bad omen if a swarm of flies invades you? No, it's not. But it does have a spiritual meaning!

According to World Birds, if a swarm of flies visits or follows you, it's a message that you must pay attention to anything that's causing harm, malice or hate. Its role is to push you forward until you achieve your goal. The fly is also associated with wealth and abundance.

Now that's eerie.