Lady Gaga’s Twitter Bio Inexplicably Links to a NSFW Porn Simulation Game

Is Lady Gaga branching out into a new business venture? Or is she simply the victim of a hack?

On Friday (Feb. 26), fans began to notice that the URL in Gaga’s Twitter bio links out to a NSFW porn simulator.

At the time of this article, a URL included in the pop icon's Twitter bio sends anyone who clicks on it to a pornographic game website.

The URL was created using bit.ly, a link-shortening application. It is unclear if it was posted to the singer's bio in error by someone on her team or if Gaga was hacked.

See below:

Twitter

The website the hyperlink points to is called "SEXEMULATOR." The company's tagline is, "Experience your deepest sexual fantasies."

Warning: Simulated nudity featured in image below.

The link is preceded by the phrase, "HEAD RUSH & HEAT SPELL."

Gaga's HAUS Laboratories cosmetics line features a blush and highlighter combo called "Head Rush," as well as a bronzer called "Heat Spell." It's likely Gaga intended to link fans to her makeup line instead of a random sex simulator.

If you're looking to purchase Gaga's HAUS Laboratories makeup line, you can do so here.