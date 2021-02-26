Lady Gaga’s Twitter Bio Inexplicably Links to a NSFW Porn Simulation Game
Is Lady Gaga branching out into a new business venture? Or is she simply the victim of a hack?
On Friday (Feb. 26), fans began to notice that the URL in Gaga’s Twitter bio links out to a NSFW porn simulator.
At the time of this article, a URL included in the pop icon's Twitter bio sends anyone who clicks on it to a pornographic game website.
The URL was created using bit.ly, a link-shortening application. It is unclear if it was posted to the singer's bio in error by someone on her team or if Gaga was hacked.
See below:
The website the hyperlink points to is called "SEXEMULATOR." The company's tagline is, "Experience your deepest sexual fantasies."
Warning: Simulated nudity featured in image below.
The link is preceded by the phrase, "HEAD RUSH & HEAT SPELL."
Gaga's HAUS Laboratories cosmetics line features a blush and highlighter combo called "Head Rush," as well as a bronzer called "Heat Spell." It's likely Gaga intended to link fans to her makeup line instead of a random sex simulator.
If you're looking to purchase Gaga's HAUS Laboratories makeup line, you can do so here.