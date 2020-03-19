Lana Del Rey and boyfriend Sean "Sticks" Larkin have broken up after several months of dating.

The Live PD star and real-life cop confirmed that the pair ended their relationship in a newly-published new New York Times profile titled "Policeman. Reality Star. Recent Ex-Boyfriend."

"Right now, we’re just friends," he said. "We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now."

Though he didn't provide any other details about the split, he did open up about his relationship with the singer-songwriter, not only revealing the two "just kind of hit it off from day one" but that they enjoyed doing "couple things" like dinners and spending time with his friends and their partners.

“When we were in Tulsa we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses. We all Super Bowl partied together, dinners and things like that,” Larkin said. “Normal things couples do with their friends.”

He went on to share that his children, who are 15 and 22, were surprised when they first learned their dad was dating the "Summertime Sadness" hitmaker. "They were kind of blown away,” he revealed.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in September 2019 after they were spotted walking in New York City’s Central Park. The last time they were photographed together was when they made their red carpet debut at a Grammys party in January.